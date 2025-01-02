Olympus Powers Up Fund VIII With Accelevation Acquisition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce the of Accelevation, a leading provider of infrastructure products and services to the data center market. Accelevation's vertically integrated offering includes white space design, custom manufacturing, and installation services to hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise customers. The Company is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with over 500,000 square feet of capacity and serves all major data center markets. This transaction represents the inaugural from Olympus Growth Fund VIII.

Matt Boyd, Partner at Olympus, commented, "We are excited to partner with Accelevation as our first investment in Fund VIII. Their innovative one-stop solution and customer-centric commitment to excellence align perfectly with our investment strategy. We look forward to supporting their continued growth in the dynamic data center services market."

Michael Rubiera, President and CEO of Accelevation, stated, "Joining forces with Olympus marks a significant milestone for Accelevation. Their deep industry expertise and resources will be instrumental as we expand our capabilities and product offering to our customers."

The Olympus team included Matt Boyd, Matt Bujor, and Marty Durkin. Olympus was represented by Matt Goulding and Matt Dunnet from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and Candice Lockhart from KPMG.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growing companies. Olympus manages in excess of $11 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

About Accelevation:

Accelevation's vertically integrated data center offering includes white space design, custom manufacturing, and installation services, delivering speed and efficiency to hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise customers.

