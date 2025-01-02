Chandler Ray Solicitors Move To New Offices In Buckingham

(MENAFN- Pressat) Chandler Ray Solicitors are excited to announce their relocation to a brand-new, modern, and bespoke office space on Buckingham Industrial Estate with effect from 2nd January 2025. The move marks an exciting new chapter for the firm, providing a state-of-the-art working environment designed to enhance both client experience and internal operations. With ample free parking available for clients, the new location offers added convenience and accessibility.

Chandler Ray Solicitors remain committed to providing expert services, with a focus on personal attention, professionalism, and quality. The new office will not only allow the firm to better serve its existing clients but will also position them for future success as they continue to expand and diversify their legal practice.

Our offices can be found just off the westbound carriageway of the A421 after the London Road (Tesco's) junction, by taking the first left into Great Slade and then taking the second turning on the right.

Our Services include:



Conveyancing

Wills & Probate

Family Law

Commercial Law Litigation

Opening Hours; 9am -5.30pm, Monday to Friday

Tel: 01280 814040

6 Homestall, Buckingham, MK18 1XJ