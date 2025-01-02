DASHTM SALT-FREE SEASONINGS PARTNERS WITH PELOTON INSTRUCTOR HANNAH CORBIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As a longtime fan, I am thrilled to partner with the DashTM brand to inspire my followers to make flavorful, well-seasoned foods," said Hannah Corbin. "Anyone who takes my classes knows that I love bringing the spice and I see this partnership as an extension of that."

Hannah's content will include easy and delicious recipes featuring some of the DashTM brand's top varieties ranging from Garlic & Herb and Lemon Pepper to Extra Spicy and Everything But The Salt. She will also show her fans that a major benefit of cooking with DashTM

seasonings

is that it is salt-free, giving the option to customize any meals.

"We know that consumers are on their own, individualized wellness journeys and DashTM seasonings is a great salt-free addition to meals without sacrificing flavor," said Ike Kim, Marketing Director, B&G Foods. "Hannah is the perfect partner for the DashTM brand as she is a huge advocate of flavor and inspires her followers to add spice to their daily routines with simple, yet impactful choices."

For more information about DashTM salt-free products, please visit . To see Hannah's content, please follow Dash TMon Instagram @mrsdashrecipes .

About B&G Foods

Based in

Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:

BGS ) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell, and distribute high-quality, branded, shelf-stable frozen foods across

the United States,

Canada, and

Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including

B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas,

Le Sueur, Mama

Mary's, Maple

Grove

Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands

and

Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit

.

