DASHTM SALT-FREE SEASONINGS PARTNERS WITH PELOTON INSTRUCTOR HANNAH CORBIN

"As a longtime fan, I am thrilled to partner with the DashTM brand to inspire my followers to make flavorful, well-seasoned foods," said Hannah Corbin. "Anyone who takes my classes knows that I love bringing the spice and I see this partnership as an extension of that."
Hannah's content will include easy and delicious recipes featuring some of the DashTM brand's top varieties ranging from Garlic & Herb and Lemon Pepper to Extra Spicy and Everything But The Salt. She will also show her fans that a major benefit of cooking with DashTM
seasonings
is that it is salt-free, giving the option to customize any meals.
"We know that consumers are on their own, individualized wellness journeys and DashTM seasonings is a great salt-free addition to meals without sacrificing flavor," said Ike Kim, Marketing Director, B&G Foods. "Hannah is the perfect partner for the DashTM brand as she is a huge advocate of flavor and inspires her followers to add spice to their daily routines with simple, yet impactful choices."
For more information about DashTM salt-free products, please visit . To see Hannah's content, please follow Dash TMon Instagram @mrsdashrecipes .
About B&G Foods
Based in
Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:
BGS ) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell, and distribute high-quality, branded, shelf-stable frozen foods across
the United States,
Canada, and
Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including
B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas,
Le Sueur, Mama
Mary's, Maple
Grove
Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands
and
Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit
.
Media Contact:
Kristin Berlew
B&G Foods
908.601.1407
[email protected]
