e& MOTB: DUBAI’S ULTIMATE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE IS BACK, BIGGER, AND BOLDER THAN EVER FOR ITS THRILLING 12TH EDITION

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 January 2025: The 30th edition of DSF continues to bring the city's most exciting-ever and awe-inspiring iconic experiences to the city, paying unforgettable tribute to three decades of welcoming the world to celebrate the very best Dubai has to offer. A highly anticipated festival favourite continuing its legacy for the 12th year this season, e& MOTB, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat, and talabat, returns tomorrow bigger and bolder to the heart of Dubai Design District from 3 to 12 January 2025. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the free-to-enter event is a dazzling celebration of the latest urban trends and unique street culture of the local community and modern youth. Visitors can discover a range of eclectic homegrown boutiques, designer labels, eco brands, thrift stores and vintage threads, coupled with hourly live performances, unforgettable flavours, and more.



This year’s Neo-Vintage theme invites visitors to step into a bold, retro-inspired world where 1950s charm meets the innovative spirit of the future. With an exciting line-up of experiences, e& MOTB promises to be the ultimate destination for all generations, blending fashion, art, and culinary delights into a celebration like no other.



UNMISSABLE ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVATIONS

Entertainment will take centre stage with hourly live performances and one free open-air concert by Saint Levant and Naïka on 3 January 2025. The Gen Z Entertainment Zone will feature unique attractions like a Smash Room Truck, and a Target Shooting experience. Don’t miss the Carpool Karaoke by Emarat, the launch of the Dubai Neon Run, and the stylish SipSip Nail Art Café.



SHOPPING AND FOOD POP-UPS

Shoppers can discover a treasure trove of over 100 exclusive products and over 50 brand-new retail vendors, including homegrown brands and international sensations making their Dubai debut, such as Cider and Gold Gods. Retro Modhesh products will also be available, adding a nostalgic touch to the vibrant marketplace, while Renault will provide exciting brand activations through immersive automotive experiences.



Visitors will step into a world of glamour at the exclusive Beauty Bloc, where the latest beauty trends and must-have products take centre stage. Featuring iconic brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Drunk Elephant, and Huda Beauty, this vibrant space promises an unforgettable journey through the best in beauty innovation. Adding to that, Commercial Bank of Dubai introduces interactive activations designed to inspire and engage, making financial literacy an enjoyable and innovative experience for visitors.





Food enthusiasts can embark on a foodie’s paradise, with over 25 new F&B vendors showcasing innovative concepts, including the first-ever Dubai pop-ups of Dave’s Hot Chicken and Homer Lobster. talabat’s curated diner will delight visitors with health-conscious bites and Asian fusion creations that are as visually stunning as they are delicious.



A VISUAL AND SOCIAL FEAST

Snap Instagram-worthy photos with beautifully designed installations and retro-inspired settings that capture the vibrancy of e& MOTB. These picture-perfect backdrops will make every moment shareable, ensuring visitors leave with not just memories but stories worth telling.



With free entry, free parking, and a line-up of experiences that merge shopping, food, and entertainment, e& MOTB is more than an event—it’s a destination where tradition meets innovation and creativity thrives.



Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



Residents and visitors across the city can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000 by simply registering their details on the DSF website. The winner will be announced on 12 January 2025.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA, and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.







