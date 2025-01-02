New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Market Outlook Report - Heat Pump System Adoption In New Energy Passenger Cars

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Vehicle Thermal Management System Research Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the global automotive market shifts towards electrification, the evolution of thermal management systems in new energy (NEVs) has become crucial for enhancing performance and efficiency. Recent developments indicate a significant transition from traditional distributed systems to highly integrated and intelligent thermal management solutions. Up-and-coming strategies include the adoption of multi-port valves, heat pumps, and liquid cooling systems, aiming for intelligent control and modular structures that optimize energy use and distribution in vehicles.

Heat Pump System Adoption in New Energy Passenger Cars

There are 368 new energy passenger car models on sale, including 240 battery electric passenger car models (EV), 106 plug-in hybrid electric passenger car models (PHEV), and 22 range-extended electric passenger car models (REEV). By heat pump installation, battery electric passenger car models account for 47.5%, plug-in hybrid passenger car models 6.6%, and range-extended electric passenger car models 4.5%.

From January to June 2024, a total of 4.689 million new energy passenger cars were sold. The full range of models installed with heat pump systems as standard took up 31.3% of the total sales; mid-to-high-configuration models with heat pump systems accounted for 6.4%; the models without heat pump systems but using PTC systems swept 62.3%.

Seen from the price range of China's battery electric (EV) passenger cars (models equipped with heat pumps) in the first half of 2024, 586,000 units of models in the range of RMB200,000-250,000 were sold, making up 37.6% of the total sales of battery electric passenger cars; the sales of models in the range of RMB100,000-150,000 ranked second, up to 354,000 units, or 22.7% of the total sales; the models in the range of RMB150,000-200,000 were positioned third, with sales up to 207,000 units, or 13.2% of the total sales.

The overall selling price of battery electric passenger cars equipped with heat pump systems declines compared to 2023, mainly due to the price war among new energy passenger car manufacturers. As thermal management systems tend to be homemade, the system cost continues to fall.

OEM Solutions: Leading the Way with Advanced Systems

As new energy vehicle technology advances, thermal management systems also keep innovating and improving. For example, some advanced thermal management systems adopt more intelligent control strategies, automatically adjusting the heat dissipation intensity according to actual conditions. The application of new materials and new technologies has also improved the efficiency and reliability of thermal management systems.



Li Auto

The design concept of Li Auto's thermal management system is multi-port valve + heat pump + waste heat recovery. The super thermal management module integrates 16 main functional components such as valve body, pump, gas separator and heat exchanger, reducing a lot of system components and realizing the separation of physical components and ECUs.

BYD's '16-in-1' integrated thermal management system





The integrated thermal management system based on the BC series heat pump air conditioner under the e-platform 3.0 architecture first reduces energy consumption and loss. It not only enables cold and heat interactions around the cabin and power battery, but also is controlled by the operating system BYD OS at the domain control level, sending cold air directly to the blade battery and cabin, and transferring heat among the electric drive system, cabin and blade battery.

The '16-in-1' integrated thermal management system matching Seal 07 EV can provide high-temperature heating, high-temperature cooling, low-temperature preheating, waste heat recovery and low-temperature refrigeration servo in the five temperature requirements for each system of the vehicle.

Neta Haozhi Thermal Control - Haozhi Platform Integrated Thermal Management System Haozhi Thermal Control highlights heat pump air conditioning technology, and features low energy consumption, wide temperature range, and high integration. With heating power consumption less than 800W, it increases cruising range by up to 20% in winter.

Emerging Technologies in Intelligent Thermal Management

Thermal management controller - mainstream integrated modules include: water pump drive, water valve drive, electronic expansion valve drive, solenoid valve control, sensor acquisition, network communication, circuit self-diagnosis, OBD diagnosis, hardware, etc.

For example, EVPT's thermal management module (TMM) uses NXP FS32K146 as the main control chip, with bus frequency of 80 MHz, and a connector with 80 Pins (40+40). It offers IP5K1 protection and supports the ISO26262 ASIL-B functional safety level.

Under zonal architecture, zones re-integrate the vehicle power grid architecture, communication architecture and controller architecture. Faced with the trend towards thermal management system integration, the independent thermal management controller can integrate the control systems of core components such as electronic expansion valve, water pump, and water valve into the thermal management controller (TMC). On the one hand, it can reduce a large number of discrete backplane drivers and save system costs.

On the other hand, it can ensure the platformization of the vehicle architecture and zone control modules as much as possible while coping with diversified topology architectures of the thermal management system. The integrated thermal management controller can also greatly lower the failure rate of component ECUs, facilitating system intelligence and full life cycle diagnosis and maintenance.

In the future, the main challenges in integrated thermal management systems for new energy vehicles include inaccurate temperature control and energy waste. To solve the problems, it is necessary to further research and develop more advanced temperature and pressure sensing technologies to improve the accuracy and sensitivity of temperature and pressure monitoring.

As MEMS sensors are used ever more widely in vehicles, OEMs need to seize the opportunity and establish industrial partnerships in a short time, so that these new sensor technologies can be successfully integrated into vehicle design.

TDK's temperature and pressure integrated sensor

It integrates both temperature and pressure measurement functions, and features high accuracy, small size, light weight, quick response, and diverse installation modes. It can be applied to key components such as thermal management systems and automotive electric compressors to monitor heat exchange efficiency in real time.

Melexis MEMS digital output pressure sensor MLX90834

In September 2024, Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, expanded its TriphibianTM family with the MLX90834 pressure sensor, designed for automotive applications such as EV thermal management. This robust, factory-calibrated MEMS solution accurately measures pressure in both gas and liquid media from 2 to 70 bar. Its digital SENT output delivers absolute pressure information, diagnostic and temperature data, enabling enhanced system performance and reliability.

Reliability is the basic requirement for the development of thermal management systems for new energy vehicles. As the new energy vehicle market continues to expand, the reliability requirements for thermal management systems are becoming ever higher. Using high-quality components and strict manufacturing processes, as well as sufficient testing and verification can ensure the stability and reliability of thermal management systems, thereby improving competitive edges of vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and Policy of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System



Definition and Classification of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

Policies Concerning New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Development Trends of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

Status Quo and Trends of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Market



Global New Energy Vehicle Sales Forecast

China's New Energy Vehicle Sales/Ownership

China's Automotive Thermal Management System Market Size

Cost of New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Competitive Pattern

New Energy Truck Thermal Management System Fuel Cell Vehicle Thermal Management System

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management Industry Chain



New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Integration

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - PTC Heater

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Heat Pump Air Conditioner

New Energy Vehicle Heat Pump Air Conditioning System - Refrigerant

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Battery Thermal Management System

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Electric Compressor

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Electronic Expansion Valve

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Heat Pump Integrated Valve

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Electronic Water Pump

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Electronic Fan

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Pipeline

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Thermal Management Controller New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System - Intelligent Pressure/Temperature Sensor

New Energy Vehicle Thermal Management System Suppliers



Denso

MAHLE

Valeo

Hanon

Sanden

Continental

Aotecar

Yinlun Machinery

Sanhua Intelligent Controls

Songz Automobile Air Conditioning

HASCO

Tenglong Auto Parts

Feilong Auto Components

Kelai Mechatronics

DUNAN Artificial Environment

Midea Welling Car

Baling Technology

Huawei

Zhongding

Sensata Technologies

UAES Langxin Electric

Thermal Management System Solutions of OEMs



Tesla

BYD

NIO

Li Auto

Xpeng

Xiaomi Auto

Neta Auto

Leapmotor

GAC Aion

SAIC

Geely

Dongfeng Group

Volkswagen

Audi

BMW

SAIC-GM

Hyundai Toyota

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900