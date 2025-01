Lidar Drone Market To Reach USD 1 Billion By 2031, Top Impacting Factors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The lidar drone was valued at $0.15 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global LiDAR drone market garnered $0.15 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Request a Sample of Research Report -Segments coveredLiDAR type, drone type, drone range, application, and regionDriversSurge in adoption of LiDAR drone for mining applicationGrowth in investments in smart city projectsExpansion in applications in civil and defense engineeringOpportunitiesRise in adoption of aerial data collection tools for environmental purposesHigher investments in the drone industryRestraintsStringent restrictions and regulations related to use of drones in various countriesLack of trained personnel to operate LiDAR droneHigh operational and purchasing costThe research provides detailed segmentation of the global LiDAR drone market based on LiDAR type, drone type, drone range, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on drone type, the rotary wing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global LiDAR drone market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fixed wing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on drone range, the short segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global LiDAR drone market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the long segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2022 to 2031.Procure Complete Research Report -Based on application, the environment segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global LiDAR drone market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global LiDAR drone market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global LiDAR drone market analyzed in the research includePhoenix Lidar SystemsLeica Geosystems AGTeledyne ImagingTopodronePolyExplore Inc.MicrodronesUMS SkeldarYellowscanOnyxScanRIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbHSimilar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Aircraft Lighting MarketZero-Emission Aircraft MarketAircraft Sensors Market

