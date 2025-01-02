Sustainability Forum Middle East Welcomes Impact as a Learning Partner for the 2025 Edition

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama – December 31, 2024 - Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Impact Learning and Development (Impact), a dynamic and fast-growing organization specializing in innovative learning solutions, as a Learning Partner for its upcoming third edition. The Forum, set to take place on January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain, will be held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.



In line with Impact’s mission to drive sustainable growth and human capital development across the Middle East, this partnership reinforces the Forum’s focus on empowering businesses and professionals with actionable tools and expertise for navigating the net-zero transition. It reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovative strategies that address today’s sustainability challenges and enhance organizational capabilities.



As part of the Forum’s two-day program, themed “Mobilising Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience,” participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in expert-led workshops delivered by leading global management consultancies and specialist regional ESG and sustainability advisory firms. These workshops aim to provide practical, hands-on learning, equipping participants with the specialized skills and knowledge required to meet the human capital demands of the low-carbon transition across sectors and corporate functions. The workshops will cover critical topics, including:



• KPMG – The R.O.A.D. to Sustainability (Risks, Opportunities, Analytics, and Disclosures)

• Anthesis Group – Sustainable Finance – Key Steps to Create an Effective ESG Strategy – Aligning Business Goals to Sustainable Finance Requirements

• Environment Arabia – The Role of Public and Private Investment in Generating Decarbonization Action



The program also features keynote addresses and interactive panels exploring themes central to advancing the region’s net-zero journey—from scaling up climate financing and policy development to leveraging innovation and technology. Together, the workshops and discussions aim to equip attendees with the tools and strategies needed to drive meaningful progress and foster long-term value creation.



Commenting on the partnership, Mahmoud Embaby, CEO at Impact, said: "We are honored to collaborate with Sustainability Forum Middle East as a Learning Partner for this year’s edition. Across the region, we see growing demand among our corporate clients for training programs focused on climate and sustainability. Through this partnership, we are proud to offer our clients access to SFME’s expert-led workshops throughout 2025, empowering organizations to build the skills and expertise necessary to achieve their sustainability goals and drive impactful action."



Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, added: “We are excited to partner with Impact Learning and Development, whose innovative approach to corporate training and human capital development complements the Forum’s mission to drive actionable sustainability practices. This collaboration will enable organizations to integrate sustainable practices into their core strategies and foster transformative progress across the region.”



The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partner National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, Foulath Holding, Gulf International Bank B.S.C. and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.





