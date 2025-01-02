Peru’S 2024 Inflation: A Modest 1.90% Nationwide

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru achieved a remarkable feat in 2024. The country's inflation rate reached only 1.90% nationwide. This figure marks a significant milestone in Peru's economic journey. Lima, the capital, saw a slightly higher rate of 1.97%.



The National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) released these numbers. They paint a picture of economic stability. The Consumer Price (CPI) rose by a mere 0.14% in December nationwide. Lima's increase stood at 0.11% for the same month.



December's inflation stemmed from specific sectors. costs jumped by 1.20%. Recreation and culture saw a 0.37% increase. Goods and services rose by 0.24%. Restaurants and hotels experienced a 0.17% uptick.



Holiday travel drove up transportation costs. Airfares soared by 8.9%. Road transport increased by 1.3%. These hikes reflected the Christmas and New Year's rush. Fuel prices showed mixed trends. Gasohol, a gasoline-alcohol blend, dropped by 1%. Diesel prices climbed 1%. Natural gas for vehicles inched up 0.1%.





Food prices fluctuated as well. Tangerines, peas, rice, chicken, cilantro, onions, and granadilla saw increases. These changes affected the overall inflation rate. They highlight the impact of agricultural products on Peru's economy.



The year-long trend revealed interesting patterns. Restaurant and hotel prices rose by 2.83%. Housing, utilities, and fuel costs increased by 2.79%. Transportation expenses went up by 1.83%. Food and non-alcoholic beverages saw a modest 0.59% rise.



Peru's 2024 inflation rate tells a story of economic resilience. It reflects careful monetary policy and stable market conditions. The country navigated global challenges to maintain price stability. This achievement bodes well for Peru's economic future.

