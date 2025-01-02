Ukrainian Forces Down 47 Russian Drones, 24 Veer Off Course
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down 47 Russian drones, while 24 others veered off course and failed to reach their targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force announced this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
Starting at 19:00 on January 1, the Russian military launched an aerial attack involving 72 Shahed strike drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
In response, Ukraine deployed aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams to repel the assault.
Read also:
Russia's war casualty toll up by 1,370 in past day
By 08:30 on January 2, Ukrainian forces had downed 47 drones across multiple regions, including Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv.
Additionally, 24 enemy simulator drones were diverted from their course due to active countermeasures, rendering them ineffective.
One UAV remains in Ukrainian airspace.
MENAFN02012025000193011044ID1109048151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.