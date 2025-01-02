Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,370 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat casualties of the Russian from February 24, 2022 to January 2, 2025 reached an estimated 792,170, including 1,370 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also destroyed 9,676 Russian tanks (+4 over the past day), 20,056 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 21,552 (+20) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) MLRS, 1,032 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) warplanes, 330 (+1) helicopters, 21,200 (+69) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,003 (+0) missiles, 28 (+0) warships/cutters, a submarine, 32,729 (+54) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,675 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

Ukrainian soldiers hit two Russian tanks, six IFVs inregion

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 31, 2024, for the first time in warfare history, a missile launched by a Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime drone downed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter over the Black Sea area.