Black Sea Update: Russia Keeps Single Warship On Combat Duty
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian warship is currently on combat duty in the Black Sea, with no Kalibr cruise missiles on board, while no naval vessels are spotted in the Sea of Azov.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy , Ukrinform saw.
"In the Black Sea, there is a single enemy warship, a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. There are no missiles on board. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the report states.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently eight Russian warships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which three are Kalibr carriers with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.
It is also noted that during the day, Russia allowed passage through the Kerch Strait of two commercial vessels heading toward the Bosphorus Strait and nine vessels – to the Sea of Azov, of which five were heading from the Bosphorus Strait.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Russian maritime supply routes sustaining the military contingent in temporarily occupied Crimea has been effectively undermined.
Illustrative photo
