Jeju Air Black Box To Be Sent To US

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Seoul - South Korean investigators probing the Jeju Air crash that claimed 179 lives, marking the worst disaster in the country's history, announced on January 1 that they would send one of the retrieved black boxes to the United States for analysis.

The aircraft, carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea, issued a mayday call before belly-landing and striking a barrier. It burst into flames, killing all but two flight attendants who were rescued from the burning wreckage.

Investigators from South Korea and the United States, including representatives from Boeing, have been examining the crash site in southwestern Muan since the disaster occurred on December 29, 2024.

“The damaged flight data recorder has been deemed irrecoverable for data extraction domestically,” said South Korean Deputy Minister for Civil Aviation Joo Jong-wan.

“It was agreed today to transport it to the United States for analysis in collaboration with the US National Transportation Safety Board.”

Mr. Joo also noted that both black boxes had been recovered. For the cockpit voice recorder, he stated,“The initial data extraction has already been completed.”

“Based on this preliminary data, we plan to convert it into audio format,” he added, which will allow investigators to hear the pilots' final communications.

