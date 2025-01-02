Air Kerala To Begin Regional Services From June 2025

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala : India's new low-cost airline, Air Kerala, is set to begin operations in 2025.

The airline will commence flights in the second quarter of the year and is actively recruiting staff for various roles. According to the airline's Chairman, Afy Ahmed, technical and operational staff are being hired in India, while sales, marketing, and commercial staff are being recruited in the UAE.

Afy Ahmed emphasized the importance of hiring commercial staff from the UAE to strengthen sales and marketing efforts.



Recruitment for pilots and cabin crew is already underway, with a Chief Pilot and Pilot Trainers appointed.



In October 2024, Air Kerala appointed Captain C.S. Randhawa, President of the Indian Pilots' Guild, as Vice President of Operations. Additionally, Captain Ashutosh Vashisth, who previously held a key position in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), was named Vice President of Security.

CEO Harish Kutty explained that the airline is prioritizing the recruitment of Indian pilots and training crews familiar with local aviation regulations. While foreign trainers may be considered in the future, the current focus is on Indian personnel. The airline is awaiting its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In July 2024, Air Kerala's parent company, ZetFly Aviation, received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airline plans to launch domestic flights from Kochi to Tier II and Tier III cities in India by mid-2025, with international operations to Gulf countries expected to follow in 2026.

Initially, Air Kerala will operate three ATR 72-600 aircraft to connect smaller cities across India. CEO Harish Kutty noted that the airline plans to expand its fleet to 15–17 planes for domestic operations before introducing narrow-body jets.

