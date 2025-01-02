Meet 'God Of Freebies': Stock Market Investor Who Lives Off Only Coupons And NO Money, Has Net Worth Of ₹32 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 75-year-old Japanese man is in the limelight for his unconventional style of living. He redeems coupons and uses free offers for food, clothes, entertainment and whatnot. His day starts with racing against time to redeem coupons before they expire.

Hiroto Kiritani, a stock investor has been dubbed“God of Freebies." For a decade, he has been using only coupons and free offers instead of money to fulfil his day-to-day needs. In fact, he even enjoys pastimes he does not like just because they are free.

| Top dating trends to watch out for in 2025

His story, reported by the Chinese WeMedia outlet Ins Daily, has amused and shocked netizens.

According to the South China Morning Post, Kiritani takes advantage of every coupon and free offer available despite earning hundreds of millions of yen from the stock market.

Hiroto Kiritani holds stocks in more than 1,000 companies. He reportedly has a net worth exceeding 100 million yen (US$637,000 or ₹5.46 crore). By mid-2024, his wealth increased to nearly 600 million yen (US$3.8 million or ₹32.5 crore), to the extent that he reportedly finds cash scattered in corners of his home.

| Outlook 2025: How to build a winning stock portfolio? Here's your playbook

Despite this wealth, he avoids luxury brands and travels only by bicycle, which he acquired with coupons, reported the South China Morning Post.

Kiritani's life took a dramatic turn after he lost 200 million yen in the 2008 stock market crash. He was then determined never to waste money again.

He then meticulously began collecting coupons and shareholder benefits from the more than 1,000 companies in which he held stocks, including in the food, clothing and entertainment sectors.