Today Is Birthday Of Azerbaijani National Hero Polad Hashimov

Today is the birthday of Azerbaijan's National Hero, the
martyred Major General Polad Hashimov.
Azernews reports, it has been 50 years since
the birth of this heroic officer.
Major General Polad Hashimov was born on January 2, 1975, in the
village of Vandam in the Gabala region. After moving with his
family to Sumqayit, he received his secondary education at schools
No. 28 and 34. He then pursued his destiny in the military
profession by enrolling in the current Azerbaijan Higher Military
School named after Heydar Aliyev, from which he graduated with
distinction.
Rising from platoon commander to the high military rank of Major
General, Polad Hashimov served in frontline regions, striving to
execute the orders and tasks assigned to him faithfully.
During the April 2016 battles, due to his special services in
preserving the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and his
distinction in fulfilling the tasks set before the Azerbaijani
Army, Polad Hashimov was awarded the 3rd degree "For Service to the
Fatherland" order by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev,
on April 20, 2016.
On June 24, 2019, Polad Hashimov was awarded the high military
rank of Major General by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the
Armed Forces.
Polad Hashimov heroically martyred on July 14, 2020, while
preventing enemy provocations in the Tovuz district direction of
the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. By the Decree of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 9, 2020, he was
posthumously awarded the honorary title of "National Hero of
Azerbaijan."
