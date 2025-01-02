Today Is Birthday Of Azerbaijani National Hero Polad Hashimov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today is the birthday of Azerbaijan's National Hero, the martyred Major General Polad Hashimov.

it has been 50 years since the birth of this heroic officer.

Major General Polad Hashimov was born on January 2, 1975, in the village of Vandam in the Gabala region. After moving with his family to Sumqayit, he received his secondary education at schools No. 28 and 34. He then pursued his destiny in the military profession by enrolling in the current Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, from which he graduated with distinction.

Rising from platoon commander to the high military rank of Major General, Polad Hashimov served in frontline regions, striving to execute the orders and tasks assigned to him faithfully.

During the April 2016 battles, due to his special services in preserving the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and his distinction in fulfilling the tasks set before the Azerbaijani Army, Polad Hashimov was awarded the 3rd degree "For Service to the Fatherland" order by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, on April 20, 2016.

On June 24, 2019, Polad Hashimov was awarded the high military rank of Major General by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Polad Hashimov heroically martyred on July 14, 2020, while preventing enemy provocations in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 9, 2020, he was posthumously awarded the honorary title of "National Hero of Azerbaijan."