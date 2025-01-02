Honda Cars India Registers 20% Growth In Total Sales In CY'2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 1, 2025: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading of premium cars in India, registered a cumulative growth of 20% in its total sales with 1,31,871 units sold during calendar year 2024 (Jan – Dec). Domestic sales of the company stood at 68,650 units and exports at 63,221 units in CY'2024.



The company sold a total of 9,460 units in December 2024 with domestic sales at 5,603 units and exports at 3,857 units.



Speaking about the overall sales performance of HCIL in 2024, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said,“2024 was a mixed bag for the industry. While the domestic car market had challenges towards creating fresh demand, HCIL recorded its highest ever exports in CY'2024 largely driven by exports of our mid size SUV Honda Elevate. This contributed to a remarkable growth of 20% in overall HCIL's sales and establishing India's position as a key manufacturing hub for Honda globally. We launched the all-new 3rd Gen Amaze in India last month to an excellent response, for which delivery volumes are set to accelerate with the new year. With a newly launched model and a strong commitment to the Indian market, we look forward to welcoming a prosperous 2025.”



HCIL had sold 1,10,143 units in CY'2023 with domestic volume of 84,289 units and export of 25,854 units during CY'2023. The company had registered 7,902 units in domestic sales and exported 3,749 units in December'23.





About Honda Cars India Ltd.



Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, was established in December 1995 with a commitment to provide Honda's passenger car models and technologies, to the Indian customers. HCIL's corporate office is based in Greater Noida, UP and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located at Tapukara, District. Alwar, Rajasthan.



Honda's models are strongly associated with advanced design and technology, apart from their established qualities of durability, reliability, safety, and fuel-efficiency. The company has a strong sales and distribution network spread across the country.



Besides the new car business, Honda offers one stop solution for buying and selling pre-owned cars through its business function Honda Auto Terrace. The Honda Certified Pre-owned cars come with an assurance of quality and peace of mind that caters to the diverse and burgeoning needs of pre-owned car buyers across the country.

