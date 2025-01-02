Married Couple Of Scientists Killed In Drone Attack On Kyiv
Date
1/2/2025 12:09:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the morning shelling of Kyiv on January
1, a married couple of prominent scientists - neurobiologist Ihor Zyma and Doctor of Biological Sciences Olesia Sokur - were killed.
According to Ukrinform, the tragic news was shared on facebook by Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi.
"Tragically, the enemy UAV attack claimed the lives of distinguished neurobiologist Ihor Zyma and his wife, scientist and Doctor of Biological Sciences Olesia Sokur," Lisovyi stated.
He noted that the couple had devoted nearly their entire lives to science, working for many years at the Institute of Biology and Medicine of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.
"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to all those affected by this morning's terror. Russia is absolute evil, spreading death and destruction. The world must respond firmly and decisively," Lisovyi emphasized.
Read also: Building
of National Writers
' Union damaged
in Russian attack
on Kyiv
As reported by Ukrinform, early on January
1, the Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Debris from the drones fell in Kyiv's Pecherskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.
MENAFN02012025000193011044ID1109047829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.