Married Couple Of Scientists Killed In Drone Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the morning shelling of Kyiv on January

1, a married couple of prominent scientists - neurobiologist Ihor Zyma and Doctor of Biological Sciences Olesia Sokur - were killed.

According to Ukrinform, the tragic news was shared by Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi.

"Tragically, the enemy UAV attack claimed the lives of distinguished neurobiologist Ihor Zyma and his wife, scientist and Doctor of Biological Sciences Olesia Sokur," Lisovyi stated.

He noted that the couple had devoted nearly their entire lives to science, working for many years at the Institute of Biology and Medicine of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to all those affected by this morning's terror. Russia is absolute evil, spreading death and destruction. The world must respond firmly and decisively," Lisovyi emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, early on January

1, the Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Debris from the drones fell in Kyiv's Pecherskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.