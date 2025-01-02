U.S. President Biden Briefed On New Orleans Deadly Incident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) United States President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly incident on Bourbon Street, according to the White House, Azernews reports.

The president "has been briefed on the horrific news that a driver killed and dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight and the White House has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor (LaToya) Cantrell to offer support," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. "The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the President will continue to be briefed throughout the day."

At least 12 people lost their lives and 35 were injured as a car plowed into a crowd in New Orleans' famed Bourbon Street. The suspect is believed to be dead and an improvised explosive device was found in the area.