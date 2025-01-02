U.S. President Biden Briefed On New Orleans Deadly Incident
United States President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly
incident on Bourbon Street, according to the White House,
The president "has been briefed on the horrific news that a
driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans
overnight and the White House has been in touch with New Orleans
Mayor (LaToya) Cantrell to offer support," the White House said in
a statement on Wednesday. "The FBI is already on the ground
supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the
President will continue to be briefed throughout the day."
At least 12 people lost their lives and 35 were injured as a car
plowed into a crowd in New Orleans' famed Bourbon Street. The
suspect is believed to be dead and an improvised explosive device
was found in the area.
