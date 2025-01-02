Kashmir's Snow-Covered Landscapes Attract Tourists Post-Snowfall

Among the most sought-after spots is the Gagangir and Sonamarg area of Gund, located in the central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, where tourists are flocking in large numbers to experience the beauty of nature in its full winter glory.

According to reports received, a couple from Mumbai shared their excitement about visiting Sonamarg for the first time. They described the sight of snow-covered mountains as a“dream come true.” The availability of snow bikes, sledges, and horse rides further enhanced their experience, making their visit even more memorable, reported news agency KNO.

Ajay Mishra, a tourist from Maharashtra, expressed his admiration for Kashmir's natural beauty, calling it a“paradise on earth.” He added,“Kashmir is truly a stunning destination. It's a real heaven on earth, with its breathtaking natural scenery and unique culture.”

Priya, a tourist from Delhi, echoed similar sentiments, saying,“Kashmir is a dream come true. The snow-capped peaks, lush green valleys, and crystal-clear lakes are beyond compare.”

Rakesh Singh, a traveler from Mumbai, marveled at the striking beauty of Sonamarg, describing it as“a painting come to life.” He praised the majestic mountains, sparkling rivers, and colorful meadows that make the region a visual treat.

A group of visitors from Bangalore also shared their awe, saying,“Kashmir's natural beauty is unmatched. The tranquil atmosphere, fresh air, and pristine landscapes offer the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.”

As the Kashmir Valley continues to draw tourists from across the country, it is clear that the region's natural wonders remain an enduring attraction, especially with the added charm of winter's snow-covered landscapes.

Meanwhile, the famous tourist destinations of Kashmir turned into winter wonderlands, resonating with joy and laughter as visitors embraced the beauty of the season.

According to details, Gulmarg had an electric atmosphere, as tourists braved the chilly weather and admired the snow-clad mountains, making the most of the pristine white slopes.

Kapil, a visitor from Mumbai said, it is like stepping into a fairytale.“The snow, the mountains, and the festive vibe make it an unforgettable experience.”

Notably, other tourist destinations like Pahalgam also glowed with the festive spirit, where tourists enjoyed the breathtaking surroundings.“This place feels like heaven on earth,” shared Ahmed, a visitor from Delhi. He added that he has never felt so close to nature before.

Meanwhile, hoteliers and local business owners echoed these sentiments, expressing their delight at the booming tourist season.“This is the busiest we have been in years,” said Bashir Ahmad, a hotelier in Gulmarg.“It is heartwarming to see people come from all corners to celebrate in Kashmir. It brings hope to our lives, and we have been fully booked for two to three weeks now.”



Nazir Hussain, another hotel owner in Pahalgam, said they witnessed a packed New Year festival with people from different parts of the Valley visiting.“We have been experiencing packed hotel bookings this New Year, and the celebrations have truly rocked the area,” he said.

Moreover, the celebrations extended beyond tourist destinations. In the heart of Srinagar city, festivities were witnessed on the historical Boulevard Road, a hub for tourists and locals alike, where visitors gathered and burst firecrackers to bid farewell to the outgoing year and welcome the New Year. Fireworks lit up the sky, and cheers echoed through the valleys.

As earlier reported, Kashmir valley achieves a noteworthy tourism milestone, with tourist footfall touched 3 million till Dec 20, amidst the growing foreign tourist arrival.

