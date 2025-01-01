Ambetter Health Of North Carolina Partners With YMCA For NC Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Starting January 1, 2025, Ambetter plan members can join a Y in North Carolina at no additional cost. Ambetter members may visit their local participating Y to activate their in-person membership. For Ambetter members who live far from a Y or prefer the convenience of at-home access, YMCA360 offers a full suite of virtual programming.

For more information about signing up, visit ncymcas/y-membership-ambetter .

"North Carolina Ys are pleased to collaborate with Ambetter to provide access to the Y's extensive programs and services," said Sheree Thaxton Vodicka, CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs. "The Y provides a place to play, learn, be healthy, eat well, and give back. Our Ys provide parents with affordable, quality childcare, young adults with job training, seniors with vital social connections, and children with a safe place to go."

"The Y is a trusted community health partner," said Catherine Campbell, CEO of Ambetter Health of North Carolina Inc. "We're pleased to invest in Y memberships as an extension of our commitment to supporting the health and well-being of our members. With access to programs for children, teens and adults, our members can stay active and engaged through the Y's network across the state. We're proud to offer this valuable benefit to help our members lead healthier lives."

The YMCA in NC and YMCA360

There are more than 110 YMCA branches across North Carolina. While programs vary at Ys across the state, each of these nonprofits is strengthening local communities through programs and vital social connections for people of all ages. North Carolina Ys also offer a virtual platform, YMCA360 for accessing on-demand fitness classes included in membership; many include YMCA360 while some have an additional virtual Y platform.

The YMCA360 virtual membership provides access to more than 500 fitness classes, from yoga to strength training to dance, plus youth sports training and drills, mindfulness tips and practice, nutrition information and recipes, and more. YMCA360's exclusive collection of on-demand and livestream classes are available on all devices in cinematic 4K any time, anywhere.

About the YMCA and the NC Alliance of YMCAs

The YMCA is a leading nonprofit that collectively serves more than one million people statewide, including children, adults and seniors, through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

The NC Alliance of YMCAs is an independent 501(C)3 nonprofit corporation supporting the 27 independent YMCA associations with branches in the state. The Alliance's purpose is to build the capacity of all the state's YMCAs, foster collaboration on statewide initiatives through effective partnerships, advocate on behalf of the YMCA's mission and cause with elected officials and stakeholders at the local, state, and national levels. For more information, please visit ncymcas .



Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of North Carolina Inc. is underwritten by Ambetter of North Carolina Inc., which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in North Carolina. For more information visit ambetterhealth/en/nc . This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter North Carolina Inc. plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth/en/

