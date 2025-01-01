Scientists Named A Tree After Leonardo Dicaprio

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A newly discovered tree species has been named after Leonardo DiCaprio.

Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London say they wanted to honor the star for his help in saving a rainforest from logging.



The tree, which has been given the official name, Uvariopsis DiCaprio, grows only in the Cameroon forest in Central Africa.





A campaign to stop loggers from being allowed into the biodiverse forest was picked up by DiCaprio who posted about it to his millions of followers on social media.

“We think [DiCaprio] was crucial in helping to stop the logging of the Ebo Forest,” Dr. Martin Cheek of Kew told the BBC.

The tree-officially named the“Uvariopsis DiCaprio”-reportedly stands 13 feet tall and has bright yellow flowers that grow from its trunk. The tropical evergreen tree, which is said to be a member of the ylang-ylang family and is only found in small areas of the Ebo Forest, is critically endangered.

Last year, more than 200 plants and fungi from across the world were officially named by Kew scientists and their collaborators, including a pink lily from the same forest, an insect-trapping wild tobacco plant found in Australia, and an orchid with star-like flowers from the island of Madagascar that can grow in darkness.

