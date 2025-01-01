Bulgaria And Romania Officially Join Schengen Area

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Romania and Bulgaria fully joined the Schengen Area on Wednesday, allowing their citizens to freely within the European Union. The Schengen Area now includes 25 of the 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Romania and Bulgaria lifted border controls, marking a significant milestone. The interior ministers of both countries symbolically removed a barrier on the Friendship Bridge over the Danube River, which serves as a key transit point for international trade. In the Bulgarian border town of Ruse, people celebrated the“historic step” with fireworks shortly after midnight.

Dimităr Glavchev, Bulgaria's Prime Minister, called the moment a historic one, saying,“From Greece in the south to Finland in the north, and from Portugal in the west, you can now travel without any border obstacles.”

Passport controls at Romania and Bulgaria's air and sea borders were lifted in March 2024, but due to Austria's veto, land border checks had continued. Last month, Austria lifted its veto, citing the need for more measures to address illegal immigration.

Border controls between France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg were abolished for the first time in 1985. The Schengen Area now includes 25 countries from the EU, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Ireland and Cyprus are not members of the Schengen Area.

Romania and Bulgaria's full integration into the Schengen Area marks a significant achievement in their European journey, enhancing mobility and trade within the region. This development strengthens the idea of a united and borderless Europe, providing greater freedom of movement for citizens and fostering economic and cultural exchange.

However, the process underscores the importance of continued cooperation among EU countries to address broader challenges such as illegal immigration and border security. The inclusion of both nations signals a step toward greater integration and cohesion within the European Union.

