3 Trains To Connect Srinagar Daily

As per the order, newly introduced trains, Vande Bharat will depart from SVDK at 8:10 am and will arrive at

Srinagar Railway Station (SINA) at 11.20 am, Mail/Exp will depart from SVDK at 9:50am and will arrive at SINA at 1:10 pm and another Mail/Exp will depart from SVDK at 3 pm and will arrive at SINA at 6:20 pm

The train to Kashmir is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi any time around January 20. However, the date and place for inauguration haven't been finalized so far.

The 17-km Katra-Reasi section's final phase, including the challenging T-33 tunnel, has been completed. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, initiated in 2005-06, includes several sections: the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section (2009), the 18 km Banihal-Qazigund (2013), and the 25 km Udhampur-Katra (2014). In February, a successful electric train trial run was held on the 40 km Banihal-Sangaldan track, and normal train operations are currently running on this section.

The railway line features 38 tunnels, including the T-49, India's longest at 12.75 km, and 927 bridges, including the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River and the only cable-stayed rail bridge in India over the Anji River in Reasi.

Inspection Of Katra-Reasi Section On Jan 7-8

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) is set to conduct the final inspection of the Katra-Reasi section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link on January 7and 8, as part of the effort to complete the rail link from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, officials said.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyaya said the CRS (Northern Circle) is expected to inspect the 16.501 km Katra-Reasi section under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla New BG Rail Link Project before January 15.

The chief PRO said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Jammu Railway Division from New Delhi on January 6.

Sources in Northern Railways said that after the inauguration of the Jammu Railway Division, the CRS will conduct the final inspection on January 7 and 8. Senior officials, including the CAO/USBRL, CBE, CSE, COM-G, CEGE from HQ, DRM/FZR, and other officers, will accompany the CRS during the inspection.

Indian Railways is set to introduce a new Vande Bharat train and two Mail/Express trains for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These trains will operate between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Srinagar railway stations and will be maintained by the Northern Railway zone.

