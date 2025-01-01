Putin Wants Russia, China To Cooperate On AI
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government and PJSC
Sberbank to work with Beijing on artificial intelligence,
Azernews reports.
In instructions posted on the Kremlin's website, the head of
state called on the aforementioned parties to "ensure further
cooperation with the People's Republic of China in conducting
technological research and development in the field of artificial
intelligence."
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Sberbank CEO German
Gref were appointed to lead the project.
MENAFN01012025000195011045ID1109047129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.