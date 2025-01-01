عربي


Putin Wants Russia, China To Cooperate On AI


1/1/2025 3:10:04 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government and PJSC Sberbank to work with Beijing on artificial intelligence, Azernews reports.

In instructions posted on the Kremlin's website, the head of state called on the aforementioned parties to "ensure further cooperation with the People's Republic of China in conducting technological research and development in the field of artificial intelligence."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Sberbank CEO German Gref were appointed to lead the project.

AzerNews

