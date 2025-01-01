Lebron James Sets NBA Milestone As Lakers Fall To Cavaliers
LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to
compete both as a teenager and beyond the age of 40. This historic
achievement came during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-110 defeat to
the Cleveland Cavaliers, Azernews reports via
BBC.
James, who made his NBA debut in 2003 as an 18-year-old, turned
40 on December 30. In the game, he contributed 23 points, but it
wasn't enough to counter Cleveland's momentum, led by Jarrett
Allen's 27 points, securing their eighth consecutive victory.
Regarded as one of the greatest basketball players ever, James
holds the record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Over his
illustrious career, he has secured four NBA championships, earned
the MVP title four times, and is now in his 22nd NBA season, tying
the record with Vince Carter.
In other NBA action:
Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a dramatic
comeback win over the Indiana Pacers, scoring 30 points with 12
rebounds. The Bucks overturned a 19-point deficit to triumph
120-112.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 40 points as the Oklahoma
City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105, marking their
12th straight win and retaining their lead atop the Western
Conference.
The Toronto Raptors endured their 11th consecutive loss,
falling 125-71 to the Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum
contributing 23 points and eight rebounds.
Victor Wembanyama shone for the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 27
points in a dominant 122-86 victory over the Los Angeles
Clippers.
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 117-112, as
Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 38 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin
Durant's 29 points and 10 rebounds weren't enough to save the Suns
from their sixth loss in seven games.
The Cavaliers remain at the top of the Eastern Conference, while
the Lakers sit in seventh place in the Western Conference.
