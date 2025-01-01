Lebron James Sets NBA Milestone As Lakers Fall To Cavaliers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) LeBron James has become the first player in history to compete both as a teenager and beyond the age of 40. This historic achievement came during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-110 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Azernews reports via BBC.

James, who made his NBA debut in 2003 as an 18-year-old, turned 40 on December 30. In the game, he contributed 23 points, but it wasn't enough to counter Cleveland's momentum, led by Jarrett Allen's 27 points, securing their eighth consecutive victory.

Regarded as one of the greatest players ever, James holds the record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Over his illustrious career, he has secured four NBA championships, earned the MVP title four times, and is now in his 22nd NBA season, tying the record with Vince Carter.

In other NBA action:



Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a dramatic comeback win over the Indiana Pacers, scoring 30 points with 12 rebounds. The Bucks overturned a 19-point deficit to triumph 120-112.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 40 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-105, marking their 12th straight win and retaining their lead atop the Western Conference.

The Toronto Raptors endured their 11th consecutive loss, falling 125-71 to the Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum contributing 23 points and eight rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama shone for the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 27 points in a dominant 122-86 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 117-112, as Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 38 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Durant's 29 points and 10 rebounds weren't enough to save the Suns from their sixth loss in seven games.

The Cavaliers remain at the top of the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers sit in seventh place in the Western Conference.