Russians Ban Ukrainian Christmas Traditions In Occupied Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In addition to the ban on images of St. Nicholas, the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories have introduced a complete taboo on the Ukrainian Christmas tradition of Vertep, the Nativity Scenes and other mystery plays symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), Ukrinform saw.

"In preschool and other educational facilities

across the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, administrations have received an instruction to ban even the very mention of St. Nicholas. Only the Russian 'Father Frost' and 'Snow Maiden' are allowed at festive events. In addition, a complete taboo on Christmas Carols and Verteps has been imposed," the report says.

The CNR recalled that the invaders held "meetings" with students to discredit Santa Claus and all fairy-tale characters present in Western cultures.

The Center for National Resistance called for residents of occupied areas to provide information about collaborators at the specified link.

"Thanks to your indifference, the Resistance Movement will hold accountable those who emasculate Ukrainian traditions with such fierce hatred," the CNR emphasized.

As reported earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians traditionally use children for propaganda purposes, forcing students to make "garlands" for the occupiers and write poems.

