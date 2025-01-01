Yemeni Taiz Governor Inaugurates Kuwait Residential Village

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Governor of Yemeni Taiz, Nabeel Shamsan, opened on Wednesday Kuwait residential village, located in the governorate's southern rural area.

The village, financed by Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society as part of the 10-year long campaign, (Kuwait By Your Side), includes 40 residential units and service facilities.

During the inaugural ceremony, Shamsan commended the humanitarian and developmental role of Kuwait for its contributions for families in Yemen.

CEO of Estjaba foundation, the project developer, Mohammad Bahartha, he said that each unit is set with a solar system, a water network and furnished with the essentials.

The village also includes a school, a fully-equipped health clinic, a mosque, some shops and a playground, he noted. (end)

