Varun Dhawan Begins 2025 With A Challenge

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS): Varun Dhawan recently channeled his inner child as he decided to take a dip in the freezing ocean.

Wishing netizens a happy 2025, the 'October' dropped a clip on his Instagram handle where he can be seen wearing nothing but a pair of trucks and a cool pair of shades as he runs towards the ocean to test the freezing water.

Varun captioned the post, "It's freezing but I start the year with a dip in the ocean welcome 2025."

While some fans showed concern for Varun's safety, others appreciated his audacity. On the other hand, some of the Insta users simply wished him Happy New Year.

One of the netizens commented, "Happy new year to you & your lovely family stay the same & keep ruling our hearts we need ur 3,4 movies in a year that's it", another one said, "Omg..what a start be careful".

Talking about his work, Varun's most recent release was Kalees's action thriller, Baby John. The project is an official remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri which was made under the direction of Atlee.

While Varun is seen in the titular role, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff also play significant parts in the drama.

For the unversed, Baby John marks Southern actress Keerthy Suresh's first Bollywood film.

It shares the tale of a former police officer who goes by the name of Sathya Verma. The protagonist decides to go undercover in order to protect his daughter from an old enemy.

Thaman S has given the music for the drama, while Kiran Koushik has handled the camera work. Jointly bankrolled by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films, and A for Apple Studios, Baby John got a Christmas release on 25th December 2025. The film has not been able to impress the audience.