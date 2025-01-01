Kuwait Youth Min.: Honoring Gulf Football Legends At Gulf Cup 26 Final

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, who also heads the Supreme Committee for the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26), announced a special initiative to honor Gulf legends during the tournament's final match this Saturday at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Al-Mutairi explained that the tribute aims to celebrate the heritage of Gulf football, foster sportsmanship among Gulf nations, and highlight the achievements of players who have shaped the region's football legacy and elevated the Gulf Cup.

The initiative reflects the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Their Highnesses consistently support sports and athletes, underscoring their vision of advancing sports as a key pillar in societal development and strengthening unity among nations.

Al-Mutairi stated that football federations of participating countries were invited to nominate legends who have significantly influenced Gulf football history and left an inspiring legacy for future generations, with these stars to be honored in a special ceremony during the tournament's final.

He emphasized that the recognition aims to spotlight these iconic players' contributions to Gulf football and express gratitude for their role in advancing the region's sports.

Al-Mutairi also noted that the Gulf Cup is more than a competition; it symbolizes Gulf unity and cooperation, making it essential to honor those who have served the region's sports. (end)

fsa













MENAFN01012025000071011013ID1109046588