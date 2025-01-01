Cocoa Reigns Supreme: The Sweet Surge of 2024's Top Commodity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cocoa prices soared to unprecedented heights in 2024, outperforming all major commodities. The witnessed a staggering 175% gain over 12 months. This remarkable surge stemmed from poor harvests in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's leading cocoa producers.



Supply fears and market volatility drove cocoa futures to record levels. Prices reached $12,906 per metric ton in December 2024. This spike reflected the largest global deficit in over 60 years. Dwindling stockpiles pressured both buyers and chocolate manufacturers.



The cocoa market experienced extreme price swings throughout the year. Daily fluctuations often exceeded $1,000. These volatile conditions reduced market liquidity to decade-low levels. Margin calls increased, making position-holding increasingly expensive.







Weather patterns continued to challenge West African cocoa production. Analysts noted that low humidity and abundant sunshine stressed cocoa trees. These factors contributed to the ongoing supply concerns.



In contrast, soybean prices fell sharply in 2024. Increased production in the U.S. and Brazil, coupled with weaker Chinese demand, drove prices down. Soybean futures dropped by approximately 23% over the year.



Coffee prices also saw significant gains in 2024. Arabica coffee rose about 65% in New York. Drought fears in Brazil, the top supplier, fueled concerns about future production. This pushed prices to 40-year highs.

The cocoa market's performance highlighted broader food security issues. Climate change impacts on crop yields raised concerns beyond the cocoa sector. These challenges could affect global supply chains and economic stability.



Chocolate manufacturers passed higher costs to consumers. This led to more expensive chocolate products worldwide. The industry faced ongoing challenges from climate change and plant diseases. These factors will likely limit output in the short term.



Forecasts suggest cocoa prices will remain elevated in 2025. Analysts predict prices could reach $10,111.21 per ton by December. Persistent supply constraints and strong demand support this outlook.







