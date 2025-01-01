AI Express Launches 'New Year Sale' With Fares From ₹1599

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai:

Tata-owned Air India Express has launched its 'New Year Sale,' offering Xpress Value fares starting at ₹1,599 across major booking channels. The offer is exclusive to members booking through the airline's website or mobile app.

The sale is open for bookings on domestic flights until January 5, 2025, for between January 8 and September 20, 2025, provided reservations are made at least a few days in advance.

Additionally, the Xpress Lite fares include benefits such as an option to pre-book an extra 3 kg of cabin baggage at no additional cost and discounted rates on check-in baggage. Passengers can pre-book 15 kg of check-in baggage for ₹1,000 on domestic flights and 20 kg for ₹1,300 on international flights.

For loyalty members, several benefits under 'New Year Sale' include exclusive discounts on upgrades to Biz seats, available on 35 brand-new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which Air India Express has recently inducted as part of its rapid expansion programme, with a new aircraft joining the fleet every week. "Upgrades to Biz seats are available for loyalty members on the airline's website and mobile app for limited period discount of 50% off," said the carrier in a press release.

The Tata Group is expecting its Air India Express with fleet of around 90 aircraft to cross 110 by the end of this fiscal year, enabling it to expand on domestic and money-spinning short-haul international routes, Air India Express managing director Aloke Singh said.

"At 65pc, the largest chunk of growth in the domestic India market is actually on metro to non-metro routes and short-haul international networks. So, our focus will be primarily from tier-2, tier-3 cities to points in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and, going forward, South Asia and perhaps the Far East in a couple of years," Singh said in a media briefing Saturday.

The airline is intentionally building its network focusing on connecting tier-2 and -3 cities with international destinations as Air India will be the carrier flying between major metros.

-B