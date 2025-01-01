JKFA Remembers Sandeep Chattoo On Death Anniversary
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The J&K football Association on Tuesday remembered late founder of Real Kashmir FC, Sandeep Chattoo, who died of a heart attack on New Year's Eve in Gurugram last year. A prominent hotelier, Chattoo, who founded RKFC in 2016, was 57.
The JKFA praised Chattoo's“passion, dedication, and unwavering belief in the power of football forever transformed the sporting landscape of J&K.”
As the founder of the Snow Leopards, his contributions go beyond the pitch and are etched in the hearts of every player, fan, and community he touched,” the association said.
“His love for the game transcended every challenge, and his commitment to excellence is reflected in every goal scored, every match played, and every player who rises to greatness,” it added.
RKFC also remembered their late founder in a social media post.
Calling Chattoo“a beacon of hope and inspiration for football in Kashmir,” the club said,“Your contributions have paved the way for countless dreams to flourish.”
“Thank you for everything, sir. You will always be in our hearts,” it added.
