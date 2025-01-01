Du Announces Diamond Sponsorship Of GDRFA's New Year Initiative

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 31 December 2024: du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced Diamond Sponsorship of the New Year's events organized by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai for the blue-collar community.

du will organise various entertainment activities, including a performance by celebrity Kanika Kapoor. Additionally, du will contribute to the festivities by giving away free handsets to lucky attendees. Alongside this du will also provide special offers through alo, a unique Pay as you Go ® mobile service, specially developed for the large expatriate labour workforce in the UAE.

Ahmad Aburahima, Head of Government Relations at du, said:“Celebrating the New Year alongside GDRFA signals our solidarity and commitment to the well-being and happiness of every community member in the UAE. Our role as a sponsor and our plans for the event reflects this shared vision. We see it as an opportunity to give back to those who make significant contributions to our society daily.'

Furthermore, du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, is also supporting this initiative with exclusive activities and promotions. In line with the vision of making finance more inclusive, du Pay staff will be present at the event to assist through app downloads, KYC onboarding, and offer personalized training at specially designated stands. This initiative reflects du Pay's commitment to simplifying financial services, making them accessible to all, and helping customers manage their finances more efficiently.