(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3213070 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet held its weekly meeting at Bayan Palace, and it was briefed about the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's auspices of the closing ceremony of Gulf Cup tourney, KhaleejiZain 26, due on Saturday at 7:00 pm (local time).

3213061 GENEVA -- The UN Human Rights Office found that Israeli occupation's pattern of deadly on and near hospitals in Gaza and associated combat pushed the healthcare system to the brink of total collapse with catastrophic effect on Palestinians' access to and medical care.

3213083 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah extolled efforts made by security men in creating proper atmospheres to make successful organizing of the Gulf Football Cup tourney, KhaleejiZain 26.

3213045 RAMALLAH -- A Kuwaiti charity launched a relief project to provide bread to the most deprived families in the Gaza Strip, amidst the harsh humanitarian conditions caused by over a year of Israeli occupation and genocide.

3213087 KUWAIT -- Bahrain's team will play against Oman in the Gulf Football Cup final, KhallejiZain 26 on Saturday, after defeating Kuwait 1-0 in the semi-final. (end)



