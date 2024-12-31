Katra Ropeway Project: LG Wants Talks With All Stakeholders

Sinha while focusing on Katra Mata Vaishno Devi Ropeway project also spoke in detail on the plans to crush and its ecosystem, proposed increase in industrial package, relations with the new Government, Business Rules etc.

“A high-level committee is in place and its doors are open for talks with all stakeholders on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ropeway project. It has already held talks and it is ready to meet those agitating against the project. All issues can be settled through talks. There should be no politics on the project,” he said in an interview with Daily Excelsior.

The Committee comprised Dr Ashok Bhan and Suresh Kumar Sharma, both Members SMVDSB, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and CEO SMVDSB Anshul Garg.

Referring to background of Passenger Ropeway Project dating back to 2017 following an order by the National Green Tribunal for phasing out mules operating on the track owing to environmental concerns and prevention of cruelty to animals, the Lieutenant Governor said there are around 11,000 service providers on the track and the Rehabilitation Scheme applicable for pithus can also be extended to others.

Among the service providers, there are 3844 pony wallahs, 4233 pithus and 3300 palki wallahs.

“As far as Katra is concerned, the holy town will get a further boost as a ticketing counter for the ropeway project will be established at Niharika Bhawan located in the heart of Katra town. For setting up the Multi-Modal Terminal of Delhi-Katra Expressway at Katra, talks have already been held with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Pilgrimage will also go up and if it doesn't increase, the number of the pilgrims for the ropeway project can be tagged,” Sinha, who is also chairman of SMVDSB, said. He added that two helipads are being constructed including the one for Shiv Khori pilgrims which will also benefit Katra town.

The ropeway will function only for 7-8 hours during the day. Between the day hours also, an hour will be fixed for lifting material.

“As far as the concerns of shopkeepers and other stakeholders on old track, the Lieutenant Governor assured upgradation of facilities on Ban Ganga track including lighting, Laser Light and Sound Show etc which will boost the pilgrimage within three years and if the yatra doesn't increase, we are going to take guarantee for providing compensation which include Rs 50,000 and alternate livelihood arrangements,” Sinha said, adding the ropeway project will also be useful for emergency evacuations, movement of the Shrine Board staff and other such purposes.

Replying to a question on revision in the industrial package as the existing amount of Rs 28,400 crore has been exhausted, the Lieutenant Governor said the proposal is under consideration of the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and we are confident that it will be approved.

“The proposal (for increase in the industrial package) has been taken up with the Home Minister. The issue is under his consideration. We are confident the hike will get the Home Ministry's nod,” he said.

Mentioning that such an Industrial Policy was nowhere in the country, Sinha said the Government has so far received industrial investment proposals worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore. Of them, projects to the tune of Rs 19,000 crore are on ground while projects worth Rs 8,000 crore have started production and the numbers will go up to Rs 9,000 crore in March next.

He added that land has been a problem but new Industrial Estates are being created.

The Industrial Policy for Jammu and Kashmir to the tune of Rs 28,400 crore came into effect in April 2021. With massive response from the investors from the country and abroad, the entire amount for subsidy has been exhausted. The Lieutenant Governor has forwarded a proposal for increase in the amount to the Union Home Ministry, which is Nodal Ministry for the Union Territories, and it is expected that the Ministry will give its nod to the proposal soon.

On the anti-terror front, Sinha said peaceful conduct of back-to-back Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the UT hasn't been digested by the neighbor (a reference towards Pakistan) and whenever there is peace, there is infiltration of the terrorists. However, he added, this year 75 terrorists have been killed and, among them, 55 were foreign terrorists, which is a big achievement for security forces.

“During next few months, you will see good results on the anti-terror front in the Jammu region,” he said, adding that in 2025 all efforts will be made to make Jammu and Kashmir terror-free.

“During last four years, we have achieved major successes not only against the terrorists but their entire ecosystem. Hartals and stone pelting have become history. No bandh now takes place at the behest of the neighbor. Cinema halls are running and people including tourists are enjoying nightlife,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

However, he said, since there is a Narendra Modi Government in place the people don't want even a single incident to take place and that is our final target. Shortly, there will be more good results on the anti-terror front, he added.

Responding to a question on relations between the Lieutenant Governor and newly elected Government, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 has explained the rights.

“Every institution is working as per the Constitution,” he asserted. On when the 'Business Rules' will be released, the Lieutenant Governor said the UT Government has set up the Cabinet Sub Committee(CSC) for drafting the Rules which will be sent to his office.

“We will finalize the rules,” he said.



