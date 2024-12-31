Chart Buys Bechtel Woodside Properties
Date
12/31/2024 3:11:34 PM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) shares advanced Tuesday, as the global leader in clean energy and industrial gas solutions announced it has received the order from Bechtel for the supply of our Integrated Pre-Cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant liquefaction technology and cold boxes for Phase 1 of Woodside Energy Group Ltd's (NYSE: WDS) Louisiana LNG development opportunity. Louisiana LNG is owned and operated by Woodside and managed by Bechtel Energy Inc., as the EPC contractor, is located in Louisiana, and was previously known as the Driftwood LNG project.
Under the order awarded in December 2024, Chart will support Phase 1 of Louisiana LNG by providing two LNG plants comprising 16 cold boxes in total for 11 MTPA of production. Each LNG plant includes four Heavies Removal Cold Boxes and four LNG Liquefaction Cold Boxes.
Chart's IPSMR® process, renowned for its energy efficiency and reliability, will provide a critical component of the liquefaction technology, supporting Woodside Energy's mission to deliver cleaner energy solutions.
GTLS shares jumped $1.63 to $192.20, while those for WDS acquired 13 cents to $24.60.
MENAFN31122024000212011056ID1109045633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.