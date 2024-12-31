Chart Buys Bechtel Woodside Properties

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) shares advanced Tuesday, as the global leader in clean and industrial solutions announced it has received the order from Bechtel for the of our Integrated Pre-Cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant liquefaction and cold boxes for Phase 1 of Woodside Energy Group Ltd's (NYSE: WDS) Louisiana development opportunity. Louisiana LNG is owned and operated by Woodside and managed by Bechtel Energy Inc., as the EPC contractor, is located in Louisiana, and was previously known as the Driftwood LNG project.

Under the order awarded in December 2024, Chart will support Phase 1 of Louisiana LNG by providing two LNG plants comprising 16 cold boxes in total for 11 MTPA of production. Each LNG plant includes four Heavies Removal Cold Boxes and four LNG Liquefaction Cold Boxes.

Chart's IPSMR® process, renowned for its energy efficiency and reliability, will provide a critical component of the liquefaction technology, supporting Woodside Energy's mission to deliver cleaner energy solutions.

GTLS shares jumped $1.63 to $192.20, while those for WDS acquired 13 cents to $24.60.

