Russians Hit Nikopol District Almost 20 Times - High-Rise Buildings, Infrastructure Damaged
Date
12/31/2024 3:09:12 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian army struck almost 20 times at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging high-rise buildings, infrastructure, gas stations, and administrative buildings.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“During the day, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district almost two dozen times. They used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. They also dropped ammunition from a UAV,” Lysak wrote.
According to him, shelling was carried out in Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrivka communities.
The attacks damaged infrastructure, a gas station, a private enterprise, an administrative building and two high-rise buildings.
Read also:
Russian forces shell Nikopol
district nearly 20 times throughout day
No one was killed or injured as a result of the shelling, he added.
As reported, at night and in the morning of December 31, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery
MENAFN31122024000193011044ID1109045579
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.