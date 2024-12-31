Russians Hit Nikopol District Almost 20 Times - High-Rise Buildings, Infrastructure Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian struck almost 20 times at Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging high-rise buildings, infrastructure, stations, and administrative buildings.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, Russian attacked Nikopol district almost two dozen times. They used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. They also dropped ammunition from a UAV,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, shelling was carried out in Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrivka communities.

The attacks damaged infrastructure, a gas station, a private enterprise, an administrative building and two high-rise buildings.

No one was killed or injured as a result of the shelling, he added.

As reported, at night and in the morning of December 31, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery