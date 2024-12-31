New Drone Spectacle Unveiled For DSF's 30Th Anniversary Celebrations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

DUBAI - The epic 30th anniversary edition of the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has been in full gear with a line-up of out-of-this-world enchanting experiences, extraordinary entertainment, and dazzling daily sky spectacles.

Organised by Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE), this citywide celebration will continue to illuminate Dubai's skies every night with a brand-new drones theme for the twice-daily drone displays at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR starting from 27 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.

The new theme of celebrating Dubai will feature a stunning new display of visuals, vibrant colours, and dazzling light shows. The excitement will reach its peak with the return of the incredibly popular firework-drones show with pyrotechnics and skydivers on 11 January 2025, while the twice-daily drone shows will close the DSF season on 12 January 2025.

Presented by Emarat, DSF's spectacular drone shows have become a standout sensation this edition, captivating both residents and visitors alike. Night after night, crowds gather to witness this awe-inspiring spectacle lighting up the skies above Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR.

With two breathtaking displays every evening at 8pm and 10pm, the show continues to enchant audiences from 27 December to 12 January, where it will unveil a brand-new theme,“Celebrating Dubai” and the city's essence through a dynamic fusion of tradition and modernity.

Set to powerful beats and cutting-edge soundscapes, the mesmerising performance will integrate 2D and 3D drone formations into iconic Dubai landmarks, creating a visual masterpiece that honours the city's spirit and innovation.

That is not all. The monumental 30th edition of DSF will see the return of the second show of the jaw-dropping firework-drone spectacle on 11 January at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR, seamlessly blending pyrotechnics with cutting-edge drone technology, accompanied by jaw-dropping skydiving stunts and a phenomenal fireworks finish.

This groundbreaking spectacle will once again dazzle audiences at 8pm, transforming Dubai's skyline into a canvas of vibrant colours and mesmerising formations in a way that will leave visitors spellbound.

Visitors will also be captivated by the dazzling Dubai Lights installations illuminating Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. Seamlessly blending artistry with cutting-edge technology, these immersive displays promise to enchant audiences and perfectly complement the extraordinary tech-driven experiences defining this DSF season.

Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year's festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season's iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.

Residents and visitors across the city can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website.

The DSF 30th anniversary competition brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000 by simply registering their details on the DSF website. The winner will be announced on 12 January 2025.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA, and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.