Anti-Drug Campaigns Lead To Arrest Of 12 Traffickers

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) conducted six operations and security campaigns, leading to the arrest of 12 drug dealers and traffickers, including two classified as "dangerous," the Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced Tuesday.

A PSD spokesperson highlighted the AND's ongoing efforts to target drug dealers, smugglers, and traffickers across the Kingdom, with recent operations resulting in the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics and firearms.

One major raid in the Central Badia region targeted a group involved in drug trafficking and promotion, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the confiscation of narcotics and weapons, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In West Balqa, a drug dealer was apprehended following the arrest of three accomplices, with authorities seizing 4,000 narcotic pills and five palm-sized sheets of hashish.

In a separate West Balqa case, a“dangerous and armed” suspect wanted for drug-related offences was arrested, and a firearm was confiscated.

In Amman, a drug dealer was apprehended, and 18 palm-sized sheets of hashish were seized.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Ramtha district, authorities arrested another dealer and confiscated seven sheets of hashish.

In the latest case, a "wanted" person classified as "dangerous" was busted in one of the areas, west of Irbid Governorate.