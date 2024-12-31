Jordan, Egypt Extend Land Transport Agreement For Another Year

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and Egypt have extended their land cooperation agreement for another year, facilitating smoother entry for trucks, refrigerated vehicles, and buses into each other's territories.

The agreement was finalised during the two-day meeting of the Jordanian-Egyptian Technical Committee for Land Transport in Cairo, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Among the updates, the maximum diesel allowance for Jordanian trucks departing Egypt was increased, with refrigerated trucks permitted up to 600 litres of diesel and non-refrigerated trucks allowed a maximum of 400 litres.

Both sides also pledged to enhance port entry procedures, streamline customs clearance, and address other logistical challenges to ensure efficient transport operations.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport Fares Abu Dayyeh, who led the Jordanian delegation, underscored the strong ties between Jordan and Egypt in the transport sector and commended their cooperative efforts to advance this vital industry.

Egyptian Deputy Minister of Transport Maj. Gen. Magdy Abdel Hamid highlighted the significance of continued partnership, saying,“This cooperation helps overcome challenges in the transportation sector, supports our economies, and fosters integration for mutual benefit.”