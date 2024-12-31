India Eases Norms For Laptop, Tablet Imports For 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 31 (KNN) The Indian has announced a liberal approach to the of laptops and tablets throughout 2025 to prevent shortages, according to a report by The Economic Times.

This policy includes a mid-year review to ensure that import levels align with demand and that local production targets remain on track. Should demand surpass current supply, additional import approvals will be granted.

The government's strategy includes an annual 5 per cent reduction in imports, with the aim of gradually replacing these with domestically manufactured products. From mid-2025, local production will begin for all major laptop and tablet brands.



Stakeholders anticipate that a consensus will be reached regarding the base year for calculating this shift, with the mid-year review playing a key role in balancing imports and local production.

While free imports were permitted in 2024, the government deferred a stricter licensing regime, instead requiring companies to seek import authorisation. This approach ensures import oversight while encouraging local manufacturing.

According to an official, the government is employing a "carrot-and-stick" strategy, giving firms sufficient time to adapt to domestic production requirements. Import approvals for 2025 are valid from January 1 to December 31.

India's policies on laptop and tablet imports have undergone significant changes. In August 2023, the government proposed restrictions to boost local manufacturing, sparking opposition from global tech companies such as Apple, Dell, and Lenovo.

The concerns led to the postponement of stringent import restrictions in favour of an import management system requiring companies to register and report import data.

The system, initially set to expire in September 2024, was extended to December 31, 2024, providing companies additional time to align with the government's domestic production objectives.



Starting January 1, 2025, importers must apply for new authorisations under updated guidelines from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

This balanced approach underscores India's commitment to fostering local manufacturing while addressing industry concerns about supply chain disruptions.

(KNN Bureau)