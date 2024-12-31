Defence Exports Touch 21,000 Cr Target Rs. 50,000 Cr By 2029

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 31 (KNN) India's defence exports have reached a historic milestone of Rs 21,000 crore, marking a significant increase from Rs 2,000 crore a decade ago, Defence Rajnath Singh announced during his visit to the War College in Mhow Cantonment, Madhya Pradesh.

The has set an ambitious target of Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, highlighting India's growing prominence in the global defence sector.

Speaking to officers during his two-day visit, Singh emphasised the evolving nature of modern warfare and the importance of adapting to new challenges.

He specifically addressed the emergence of unconventional warfare methods, including information warfare, artificial intelligence-based systems, proxy warfare, electromagnetic operations, space warfare, and cyber-attacks.

The Defence Minister stressed the critical role of military training centers in preparing personnel to counter these emerging threats.

The Modi government is actively working to enhance integration among the three military services, Singh noted.

He urged officers to explore opportunities for enhanced integration through specialised training at various facilities within the Mhow Cantonment, including the Infantry School, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, and Army War College.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of self-reliance in defence capabilities, linking it directly to India's global standing and respect.

During his visit to the Army War College, Singh received a comprehensive briefing from Commandant Lt Gen HS Sahi about the institute's role in training military leaders.

The briefing covered recent advancements in training methodologies, including joint operations in multi-domain warfare, technology integration, and exchange programs with academic institutions and industries.

The institute's global outreach was also highlighted, noting its contribution to training officers from allied nations.

The Defence Minister underscored the interconnected relationship between economic prosperity and national security, stating that a robust security system depends on a strong economy and vice versa.

He commended the armed forces for their dual role in securing borders and responding to natural disasters.

The visit concluded with Singh laying a wreath at the Infantry Memorial, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior Army officials.

(KNN Bureau)