Ethiopia Is A Strategic Hub For Qatari Investments, Says Envoy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the back of robust Ethiopia-Qatar ties and its strategic location as a gateway to the African continent, the country is looking to attract FDI, particularly investments from Qatar in various sectors, Ethiopian ambassador Faisal Ali Ibrahim has said.

“Ethiopia stands as a beacon of growth and resilience on the African continent. With a population exceeding 126mn, we are not only the second-most populous nation in Africa but also one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa. Our has shown consistent growth, averaging 10% annually for the past decades, and our ambitious goal to achieve middle-income status by 2025 is well within reach.

“This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our people and the vision of our leadership,” the ambassador emphasised in his speech during the '3rd Ethiopian Investment Forum', held recently in Doha, in collaboration with Doha-based consultancy firm KON Group.

According to Ibrahim, Ethiopia is positioning itself as a welcoming and reliable destination for foreign investments in prioritised sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, ICT, mining and energy, health, and banking and insurance.

“Ethiopia's commitment to creating an enabling environment for investors extends beyond these sectors. We offer an array of incentives to investors, including tax holidays, customs duty exemptions, and affordable land leases.

“Our infrastructure investments, such as the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the Addis-Djibouti railway, ensure reliable energy and efficient logistics, making Ethiopia an ideal investment destination. Additionally, our strategic location in Africa positions us as a gateway to the continent's vast markets and beyond,” he said.

He said around 30,600 Ethiopians are living in Qatar, contributing to its workforce and seeking opportunities to build better lives. Bilateral relations have been further solidified through the signing of numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, including economic cooperation, labour exchange, investment, and the elimination of overlapping taxes.

“Despite the significant potential, Qatari engagement in business and investment in Ethiopia remains limited – a gap we aim to bridge through forums like this,” the ambassador explained.

He said high-level visits between both nations have further strengthened Ethiopia-Qatar ties. Additionally, mechanisms like the Joint Bilateral Committee on Cooperation, established in 2012, and Political Consultation meetings, first held in Doha in 2021, have proven instrumental in advancing a shared agenda, he noted.

Ibrahim said,“Ethiopia looks forward to reinvigorating the Joint Ministerial Commission and holding the next round of Political Consultation to boost comprehensive cooperation. To date, Ethiopia and Qatar have signed 20 agreements focusing on economic, commercial, and investment cooperation.

“Another eight draft agreements are currently under exchange, signalling our mutual commitment to expanding our collaborative efforts. These agreements are the foundation for unlocking the immense potential of our partnership, and we encourage Qatari businesses to seize these opportunities and join Ethiopia's growth journey.”

He added:“The growing trade relationship between Ethiopia and Qatar exemplifies our shared vision for mutual prosperity. Ethiopia's exports to Qatar, including coffee, livestock, and flowers, have increased significantly, reflecting the potential for further trade expansion. These exports are more than commodities; they are symbols of the high-quality goods Ethiopia brings to the global market.”

MENAFN31122024000067011011ID1109045229