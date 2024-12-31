Nakhchivan Celebrates New Year With Snowfest - Winter Festival
The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Fuad
Najafli, state, and government officials arrived at Heydar Aliyev
Avenue in Nakhchivan city, inquired about the status of
preparations for the "Snowfest - Winter Festival" organized there,
had a cordial conversation with residents, and took commemorative
photos with children.
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the authorized
representative was given detailed information about the
preparations for the festival. It was noted that the New Year's
village is decorated with an original design, colorful lighting
systems, and decorations, and the largest Christmas tree in the
city has been installed here.
Catering services are provided to residents and guests of the
autonomous republic in kiosks set up in accordance with the general
atmosphere of the New Year's town.
The authorized representative, who was familiarized with the
products presented at the catering kiosks, was informed that
various products prepared by production and catering facilities
operating in the autonomous republic, as well as family farms
operating in the regions, as well as handicrafts and toys, are
presented to the festival participants. "Face art" and various
other entertaining games were organized for children around the
Christmas tree.
In accordance with tradition, the New Year's wishes of students
studying at the Ordubad City Boarding Secondary School were
included on the wishing tree set up at the event this year.
It should be noted that all the wishes of the students will come
true.
