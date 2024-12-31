Nakhchivan Celebrates New Year With Snowfest - Winter Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Fuad Najafli, state, and officials arrived at Heydar Aliyev Avenue in Nakhchivan city, inquired about the status of preparations for the "Snowfest - Winter Festival" organized there, had a cordial conversation with residents, and took commemorative photos with children.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the authorized representative was given detailed information about the preparations for the festival. It was noted that the New Year's village is decorated with an original design, colorful lighting systems, and decorations, and the largest Christmas tree in the city has been installed here.

Catering services are provided to residents and guests of the autonomous republic in kiosks set up in accordance with the general atmosphere of the New Year's town.

The authorized representative, who was familiarized with the products presented at the catering kiosks, was informed that various products prepared by production and catering facilities operating in the autonomous republic, as well as family farms operating in the regions, as well as handicrafts and toys, are presented to the festival participants. "Face art" and various other entertaining games were organized for children around the Christmas tree.

In accordance with tradition, the New Year's wishes of students studying at the Ordubad City Boarding Secondary School were included on the wishing tree set up at the event this year.

It should be noted that all the wishes of the students will come true.