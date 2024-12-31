Russians Shell Residential Area In Kherson Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled a residential area in the village of Textylne in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson causing destruction.

According to Ukrinform, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Faceboo and shared a corresponding video.

"Today, a residential area in the village of Textylne came under fire by the Russian army," the statement reads.

Prokudin noted that the strikes caused significant damage to homes, including destroyed roofs and shattered windows. Specialists from the Kherson Regional Emergency and Rescue Service are already on-site, helping residents with urgent repair work.

The video features residents describing their experiences during the shelling and the destruction inflicted on their homes.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russians also used drones to attack two public buses in the coastal area of the city center. A 39-year-old bus driver sustained blast injuries and a concussion.