Dynamic Shifts In U.S. Beverage Packaging Trends Through 2028

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Beverage Packaging in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This beverage packaging research report offers insights as well as statistical breakouts by packaging material and size (in units) for eleven beverage categories, making it the most comprehensive research report available. It covers beverage-packaging issues, trends and innovations by category and by beverage type. It also includes discussion of leading beverage packaging companies, their history and products. Last but not least, it offers five-year forecasts for the future of various beverage categories by pack types.

You won't want to miss this industry report and its insights on the ever-changing beverage packaging marketplace. As consumers' environmental concerns grow and their need for convenience continues, industry ingenuity is at peak levels. Innovation abounds as packaging suppliers strive to develop new packaging formats and solutions to meet consumer demands.

You'll find answers to your questions including:



What are the latest developments in beverage packaging in the U.S. market?

What are the growth prospects through 2028 - by beverage type and package type?

Which packaging segments and sizes grew in 2023 in each beverage category, and which did not?

How have the various packaging materials divided up the beverage packaging market share pie and what share shifts can be expected in the future? What trends will drive the changes?

What are the unit volumes for each of the leading beverage types, including beer, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, distilled spirits, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, energy drinks, fruit beverages, wine and sports beverages?

What are the latest packaging innovations devised by industry leaders including cans, bottles, flexible packaging and plastic?

What percentage of unit volume have tea pods claimed? What percentage of shelf-stable fruit drink units are sold in pouches?

This report features

The report offers the most comprehensive beverage packaging research available, providing a comprehensive overview of the U.S. beverage market from a packaging perspective. It features:



A review of the evolution of beverage packaging from the simplest bottle structure to the shaped two-piece aluminum cans and stand-up pouch.

Investigation of the strategic packaging design and its psychological effect on purchasing decisions.

Comprehensive analysis of the types of packaging materials - metal, glass, plastic and paper - and their relative importance in the different beverage segments.

A detailed discussion and data on packaging materials and sizes for each industry including: carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, beer, wine, distilled spirits, fruit beverages, sports and energy drinks and ready-to-drink coffee, tea and milk.

An in-depth review of the beverage packaging industry suppliers and the leading packaging manufacturers, looking at their offerings, marketing strategy, production facilities and financial position. Companies covered include Amcor, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Alpek Polyester USA, International Paper, Novelis, O-I, Pactiv Evergreen, Plastipak Packaging and Smurfit WestRock. In this comprehensive beverage packaging market report, the publisher also offers growth projections for the various packaging materials by beverage category and discussion of the trends that will drive the beverage packaging market through 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. BEVERAGE PACKAGING MARKET



The National Beverage Packaging Market



Overview



Environmental Issues



Special Note on Coronavirus

Historical Development

The Role of Packaging in Product Marketing



Overview



Form and Function



Value

Consumer Appeal

The National Beverage Packaging Market by Type





Aluminum Cans



Plastic Packaging



Glass Packaging



Paper Packaging



Aseptic Packaging Pouch Packaging

2. U.S. CARBONATED SOFT DRINK PACKAGING



Carbonated Soft Drink Packaging

Overview & Issues

Package Sizes

Secondary Packaging Exhibits

3. U.S. BEER PACKAGING



Beer Packaging

Overview & Issues

Container Types

Secondary Packaging Exhibits

4. U.S. BOTTLED WATER PACKAGING



Bottled Water Packaging

Overview & Issues

Domestic Sparkling Water

Domestic Non-Sparkling Water Exhibits

5. U.S. WINE AND DISTILLED SPIRITS PACKAGING



Distilled Spirits Packaging

Overview & Issues

Package Sizes

Wine Packaging

Overview & Issues

Package Sizes Exhibits

6. U.S. FRUIT BEVERAGE PACKAGING



Fruit Beverage Packaging

Frozen Concentrate Fruit Juice Packaging

Chilled, Ready-to-Serve Fruit Juice Packaging

Shelf-Stable Fruit Juice Packaging

Shelf-Stable Fruit Drink Packaging

Chilled, Ready-to-Serve Fruit Drink Packaging Frozen Concentrate Fruit Drink Packaging

7. U.S. READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE PACKAGING



RTD Coffee Packaging

Overview & Issues Exhibits

8. U.S. TEA PACKAGING



Tea Packaging

Overview & Issues

Ready-to-Drink Tea Packaging Exhibits

9. U.S. MILK PACKAGING



Milk Packaging

Overview & Issues Exhibits

10. U.S. SPORTS AND ENERGY BEVERAGE PACKAGING



Sports Beverage Packaging

Overview & Issues

Package Sizes

Energy Drink Packaging

Overview & Issues

Package Sizes Exhibits

11. THE LEADING BEVERAGE PACKAGING COMPANIES



Alpek Polyester USA

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

International Paper

Novelis

O-I

Pactiv Evergreen

Plastipak Packaging Inc. Smurfit Westrock

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

