AS Prfoods Resolutions Of The Shareholders

The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 10.12.2024 to 31.12.2024. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.

Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

To approve the 01.07.2023 – 30.06.2024 annual report of AS PRFoods.

Voting results: