Chile’S Unemployment Dips To 8.2%, Informal Work Remains High

Chile's unemployment rate dropped to 8.2% in the September-November 2024 quarter, showcasing the country's economic resilience. This 0.5 percentage point decrease from the previous year reveals a nuanced picture of Chile's job market.



The force grew by 1%, while employed individuals increased by 1.6%. Health, professional activities, and education sectors drove this employment growth. Both formal and informal salaried workers saw increases.



Unemployment among women remained higher at 9.1%, compared to 7.5% for men. This gender disparity highlights ongoing challenges in workplace equality.



Informal employment declined to 26.9%, a 0.6 percentage point drop over 12 months. This shift primarily affected men in commerce and service sectors.







The data reflects Chile's economic landscape as it navigates global uncertainties. The decrease in unemployment suggests economic resilience, but challenges persist in addressing gender disparities and informal employment.



Chile's approach to balancing growth, employment, and social equity will shape future labor market outcomes. Policymakers face the task of fostering job creation while addressing structural inequalities.



These trends provide valuable insights into Chile's economic health and social progress. The coming months will reveal whether these positive trends can be sustained and expanded upon.



