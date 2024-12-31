Biden declarers that he rues abandoning re-election offer

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has privately expressed regret over his decision to withdraw from the 2024 election, believing he could have defeated Donald Trump. According to The Washington Post, Biden, along with some of his aides, feels he should have remained in the race despite the challenges that led to his exit. Biden has also acknowledged mistakes in leadership, particularly regarding policy decisions and communication struggles.



His decision to step down in July followed a critical televised debate with Trump, which raised concerns about his age and cognitive abilities. Biden later admitted to performing poorly during the June 27 event. His withdrawal opened the door for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee, but she was defeated by Trump in November.



Biden has also expressed dissatisfaction with his choice of Merrick Garland as Attorney General, criticizing the Justice Department for delays in prosecuting Trump. He believes that a swifter legal process could have harmed Trump politically before the election. Additionally, Biden has voiced frustration over the department's "aggressiveness" in investigating his son, Hunter Biden.



These reflections on leadership come amid broader thoughts about his presidency, including regrets about not putting his name on Covid-19 relief checks, which he believes diminished recognition for his administration's economic efforts. He also discussed challenges in the media landscape, noting that the growing number of information sources has made it harder to communicate his administration’s accomplishments effectively.

