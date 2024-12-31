Writers, Poets Seek Support For Publication Of Works

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): A number of writers and poets in eastern Kunar province say they are unable to publish their works due to economic woes, seeking support from the and businesspeople.

They view cooperation from the government, businesspeople and charitable organisations as crucial to the publication of their poetry and prose books. Support to literati with little resources is essential for the of Pashto literature, they believe.

Ramazan Saeem, a satirical poet, told Pajhwok Afghan News he had been composing poetry for the past 25 years. During the period, he has written numerous satirical poems, short stories and stanzas that could be published in book form.

He added:“Governmental apathy and our weak economic position mean that all my writings and poems remain in handwritten form in small notebooks.”

Similarly, another poet and writer, Katib Shah Katib, said despite seeking help from the Ministry of Information and Culture, as well as various organisations and businesses, his appeal was yet to be heard.

He believes that for the advancement of Pashto literature, it is vital to publish works of writers and poets and make them available to the new generation for education and guidance.

Katib explained:“I have been writing poetry for the past 35 years and have two published poetry collections. The publication cost was paid by a friend. However, other short stories and poetry books of mine remain unpublished.”

In Kunar, apart from these individuals, there are dozens of other poets and writers whose works remain unpublished due to a lack of resources.

They want the government, charitable organisations and businesses to support poets and writers and help them publish their works under a dedicated programme.

On the other hand, officials from the Kunar Department of Information and Culture claimed over the past three years, they had made significant efforts to promote literature and culture in the province.

Director of Information Jannat Gul Fada told Pajhwok they planned to facilitate the publication of works by Kunar's writers and poets, especially those important for the enlightenment and education of future generations and society.

He promised:“In addition to other cultural and literary activities, we will ensure the publication of works of all writers and poets, whose poetry and prose collections remain unpublished, if such a step benefits society.”

The director added since the return of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, numerous literary meetings, gatherings and poetry recitation events had been held in Kunar.

The official said efforts were ongoing to take swift action for the development of literature and culture in the province.

